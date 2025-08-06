Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Hinge. #HingePartner



As many RLT readers know, I think of shopping like a romance—slow burns, missed connections, limerence, and unexpected soul ties (Yes, I've been watching Love Island). Sometimes the best things come from doing the unexpected and stepping outside our comfort zones, allowing us to be caught by surprise: impulse buying an off-kilter vintage dress that looks nothing like what you already own, or deciding to style two pieces that shouldn't go together. It helps us deepen our understanding of the things we love and oftentimes unmasks our truest desires.



For London-based couple Lia and Ola, this approach—forgoing preconceived notions — led to lasting love. For this week's post, I spoke with writer, critic, and Hung Up founder Hunter Harris, who wrote Lia and Ola's love story 'Worth It' for Hinge's No Ordinary Love anthology series, about shopping as romance, the art of stepping outside your comfort zone, and how cinema has reshaped her understanding of love.

(L) Hunter (R) Hunter in her Prada skirt from Italy (in front of her Hinge billboard in London)

Ridiculous Little Things: Shopping for me often feels like a slow burn romance. Tell me about your relationship with shopping and how it's changed over the years. In what ways does shopping feel similar to a romantic pursuit to you?

Hunter Harris: I can remember very clearly when I started thinking about shopping as being romantic. I was an intern at the New York Observer and I was transcribing an interview where my editor was talking to a designer. The designer said something about how people are critical of his price point and he said, "I think that people don't think enough about why these things are expensive—because of the materials that I use and all this stuff. But you should care about your clothes enough that it should be worth it to spend a lot of money on them. It should be worth it to you to buy something valuable." And in this interview, he told this story about how there was some Marc Jacobs piece in the early 2000s that he wanted so badly. He was an assistant and couldn't afford it, and he would visit this jacket at Barneys and was so in love with it. And finally it went on sale years later and he bought it, and it was one of his favorite pieces. I can't remember who the designer was, but that idea about wanting something enough to visit it in the store and fantasize about it really made an impression on me in my early twenties as someone who really couldn't afford anything. I am always so attracted to fantasizing: Where am I going to wear this? Who am I going to be in this outfit? And then there's always the comedown of getting something and I'm like, "Oh, I love it, but it is just a dress." I'm always expecting a dress, a shoe, to change my life. And then I'm always kind of like, "Oh, but I'm still me at the end of the day"—fortunately or unfortunately.

There's one dress that I wear—it's this Khaite dress that I got a couple years ago on sale at Net-a-Porter. It's a little bit too small, but I swear it looks so great on me, and I feel great when I'm wearing it. I've definitely gone to events just so I can have an excuse to wear this dress. It's the best I've ever felt in anything. It's off the shoulder, kind of like an A-line, and it's a really thick wool, so it has a lot of structure. I feel like I'll be buried in that dress. It really is my favorite thing I think I've ever bought, and it is one of the things that's like—it was expensive, but the way that I feel in that dress? Oh my God, it's worth every penny.

RLT: In the story you wrote about Lia and Ola, it reminded me about how oftentimes we have preconceived notions of the type of person we're supposed to date, or even things we are supposed to desire. So I'd love to know about a time when you realized that something you thought you wanted wasn't actually your own desire, but what society expected you to want. How did you break out of that and start making decisions for yourself?

HH: When I was in college talking to my mom about the rise of Glossier. I was like, "Oh my gosh, everyone wants this dewy, glowy skin" and I had always been a diehard matte girl. My mom was a TV news anchor at our local ABC affiliate, so she wore a very matte face all the time, and that's where I got that idea of beauty from. I was complaining to her that this is so trendy and this is what all the other girls are doing, but I just like a more matte face and I have oily skin too. She was like, "Girl, you got to do what works for you. It doesn't matter what everyone else's skin looks like." So, now I'm always trying to think about what feels authentic to me versus what the algorithm tells me I should be doing.

Those Alaïa bags—the really structured ones—are beautiful and I wanted one, but I tried one on at the store when I was in London recently, and I just had a moment of, "This is so expensive and I just can't afford it." In a dream world, if I had a million dollars, of course, but for my budget and for this price point, this one's just not for me. And it feels sad to have that conversation with yourself, but also it feels a little bit empowering to be like, "Actually, I decide what's right for me."

(L) Hunter in her Khaite dress (R) Hunter in her aunt’s leather jacker, “Whenever I visit home and stay at her house she and my Uncle make me model for them before I go out for the day. Two real clothes horses back in their day. It's a perfect fit and my favorite jacket ever.”

RLT: How did the Glossier moment inform the things that you appreciate today—liking what you like versus what you think you're supposed to like?

HH: For me, it's very important as a writer—as a person, of course, but definitely as a critic—to approach everything with an open mind. Even if it's something that on paper doesn't sound like I would like it—a Marvel movie or whatever—I should give everything the benefit of the doubt because I've been surprised often. Movies I didn't think I would like, shows I didn't think I would like. That's a very important part of the writer's journey and critical process. But at the end of the day, I can't try to make something work for me that just doesn't work. I just can't pull off some things that other people can, and that's fine. I tried a side bang for so many years and it was not in God's plan for my life, and I had to just let it go.

RLT: What's something that you bought recently that you didn't think was right for you, but you wanted to take a chance on, and ended up loving it?

HH: I went to a wedding in Tuscany and there was a really big outlet mall about 20 mins away. There's a Bottega outlet, a YSL outlet, and all of these other great brands. I went and I felt like, "Oh, I've come all the way to Italy and this feels like a once-in-a-lifetime blue moon to go outlet shopping here." I looked at bags forever, tried on a bunch of stuff, but I just wasn't finding anything. Then at the last minute, I went to the Prada outlet and saw this white linen skirt and I just got it. It's honestly my favorite thing I bought this summer. It's a long skirt with one of the little crochet Prada triangles on the back. It doesn't look very loud, but it fits perfectly. I've worn it a couple of times now, and every time I feel like the baddest bitch in the room.

RLT: That idea of taking risks and being open to surprises—does that show up in other areas too? What about cultural consumption, what's something that's caught you by surprise recently?

HH: Oh, well,first, Love Island—I don't watch much reality TV because my specific anxiety is whenever I'm watching reality TV or really any TV, I'm always like, "I could be watching a movie, I could be watching a movie."

And, another one: High and Low. It’s been on my list forever, and I just watched it. Sometimes you have a movie that's on your list for so long and it just never makes it to the top, but one night I was like, "It's raining, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'll just watch this movie." It blew me away. I don't know, it's crazy to watch something that's called one of the greatest movies of all time, and you're like, "Wait, that's actually one of the greatest movies of all time." I'd never felt so activated. It's both a mystery, family drama, class drama—really just expertly crafted whodunit. And I love the idea of cops who feel a real sense of moral conundrum.

(L) In her vintage Gucci skirt (R) In her vintage Michael Kors pants

RLT: In what other ways have you taken a step outside of your comfort zone?

HH: I've gotten really into vintage and consignment shopping this year. A lot of my favorite things I've bought have been vintage or secondhand, which is unexpected because I never really did that growing up. And I'm thinking now in a way I never have before about buying pieces as real art to have as part of a collection, not just "I think this will look cute for dinner on Friday."

That's a real mindset shift. I got this La Perla camisole at Pandora's Dress Agency in London—it's this blue camisole that makes my boobs look amazing, and I would never have thought I'd buy that. But I put it on and was like, "This is exactly what I want today."

Similarly, at that same vintage store a couple months before, I saw this Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe suit from the early 2000s. I've never wanted a pinstripe before in my life, and I don't even own a suit. But I tried it on and it fit perfectly. I was like, "I don't know when I'll need a suit—I work from home—but I just want it." It felt like the first time I bought something where if I didn't buy it, I'd regret it for the rest of my life. I walked away, couldn't stop thinking about it all night, and went back the next day to get it. I don't know where I'm going to wear it, but I love it.

RLT: Like I said earlier, I often think of shopping in relation to romance. In what ways would you say this stepping outside of your comfort zone has shown up in your actual romantic life?

HH: I'm single for the first time in four years, and I've kind of decided—and some of my friends have verified this to me—that I really don't have a type. And I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing. I'm going to say, spin zone, it's a good thing. But I don't know. When I think of what my dream man looks like, it could be a lot of things. He could be super creative and working in film and TV, or he could really not have super intentional taste in that kind of stuff—which obviously powers my entire creative well and life and everything—but I'm not closed off to it. So there are not that many real true deal breakers, or maybe they're all honestly so small. Like if someone said "sammies" instead of "sandwiches," I'd be like, "Okay, well there's not really a future here for us." But there's no big thing like, "Oh yeah, he has to be six-one." I don't have a real thing like that.

So I feel like I'm always—especially after writing the story—maybe that's made me think a little bit more intentionally about how maybe my person doesn't look or sound or have a certain quality that I know of yet. I think that's what I liked about Lia and Ola—they really found each other despite both wanting certain things, but they were both open to like, "Oh, maybe every box doesn't have to be checked." And I liked that.

RLT: You spent a good amount of time with Lia and Ola when writing their love story. What was it that drew you to their story?

HH: I mean, they're both completely lovely people, and Lia is very funny. And sometimes when we were in our interview sessions with the two of them together, I was kind of like, "I need Ola to say just a little bit more" because the way that he would just look at Lia and be like, "Yeah, totally." I was like, "This is love." And I don't mean it in a yes-man way. I mean truly—he was like, "Well, she said it all. There's nothing more for me to say." Because she really, with real specificity, knew exactly how she felt, and also from knowing him so well, could articulate exactly what he was feeling too. Sometimes I feel like she was saying things that hadn't even reached his consciousness yet—that’s how well they knew each other. And I thought that was really special.

(L) In her vintage Dolce & Gabbana suit (R) In her vintage La Perla camisole

RLT: What did you find most compelling about Lia's decision to step outside of her comfort zone and Ola's decision to immediately show her his true self?

HH: I'm a tough nut to crack. I'm very friendly, but it takes a lot for me to really open up. All of my really close friends, even my mom sometimes, will say that it's hard to know what I'm really thinking or feeling. And, so from Ola's side, that first date—and I think it's because he really believed in this relationship, believed in the potential of it—he was so vulnerable and open. But I think just from my interactions with him, he is generally very good-natured, very willing to maybe lean more into a conversation to make you feel more comfortable, which I thought was really compelling and just very perceptive.

And I think from Lia's side, I liked the idea of, especially when it comes to money and stuff, that what Instagram says or what "split the check" Twitter says does not have to apply to your life if you don't believe in that necessarily, because it just doesn't make sense. Even when I see this stuff on TikTok now, I'm like, "But I would look stupid demanding a five-star dinner for a first or second date just because someone in Ohio says that's how dating should be."

RLT: How do you think societal expectations, especially with social media, have influenced the idea of what a good partner is?

HH: Something that I talk a lot about with my therapist, honestly, is that as I'm dating and as I'm deciding what is acceptable to me versus what seems acceptable to other people—trying to level set my intentions here—what my therapist always says is, "But you really don't know them. You're just meeting them for the first time. Give yourself an opportunity to get to know someone, to understand what they're like in this setting versus another setting." And I think that maybe we prescribe behaviors too much as to what represents value or investment, when every person and every relationship looks different. To me, the most intimate thing is to show someone a movie that I really love, and to someone else that might look different—someone else might be like, "Well, girl, that's so lame and cheap and whatever." But that means so much to me.



RLT: I like that idea—what makes something special about a relationship depends on what the people in them like and appreciate. You can't just prescribe this blanket idea to every person. It's kind of like fast fashion dating where you're just like, "Okay, he meets this, he meets this," but you're not thinking about what you actually want. You're thinking about what you're supposed to want as a quick-fix. As a movie person, is there a film that has made you rethink romance or love?

HH: Something I think about a lot is there's a line in the Terrence Malick movie To the Wonder—the Ben Affleck movie that was shot in Oklahoma, actually. But there's a line that Javier Bardem has, and he's kind of this priest who's struggling with his faith. There's a romance where this couple moves from France and are also struggling. And Javier Bardem has this line that's something like, "You think your love has died, but maybe it's waiting to be transformed into something greater." I think about that a lot—that maybe I'm too quick to dismiss something when it really is proving its worth to me. And about everything too, the minute that I want to pull back, maybe that's the time to really redouble or reinvest. I think about that a lot. I feel like that was a real reframe for me. It's obviously like Javier Bardem's character talking about his faith and wondering whether to leave the church, but with this couple, it's like, "Are we really falling apart or is this a way to prove how much we mean to one another?" which I think is kind of beautiful.

Then another one is one of my favorite movies, Postcards from the Edge. And just the way that these two women, Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine playing mother and daughter, fight, and the way fighting is kind of their love language. I grew up in a house where conflict was seen as maybe evidence of disloyalty or disrespect. And I like the idea that sometimes conflict is normal and you're never going to agree with everyone. You're not going to agree with someone a hundred percent of the time. And I like the way the women in that movie fight with each other. I think it's really beautiful, underneath all of that fighting is so much love and so much wanting connection.

RLT: Those films really seem to have shaped how you think about relationships. What do you think it takes for someone to trust their gut when it comes to love, especially when it goes against what they should want?

HH: Honestly, I don't know. If I knew that, I’d know everything. But, maybe a real just sense of self and a willingness to be vulnerable, because making a mistake in love is both inevitable and so natural. I think we put such high stakes on whether this goes well or goes terribly, and maybe widening our scope of what a good or perfect match looks like.

