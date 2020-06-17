Hi! Nice to meet you. Thank you for being interested enough to make it to my ‘About’ page.

What is Ridiculous Little Things?

Ridiculous Little Things is a newsletter where I examine our relationships to our desires, talk with people about what informs their taste, talk with authors and artists who have written or made art that relates to the subject, and offer guidance and recommendations around art, fashion, design, and culture that can help expand and develop our taste in a new framework.

Long-story, short: I’m curious about our aesthetic desires and preferences and what informs them.

For now, you can expect weekly interviews and monthly essays, recommendations, and guides. Eventually, I would like to explore hosting salons to gather, do culture things, and talk about ideas with likeminded people. I’d also love to have original photography accompany my interviews. So, if you can consider a paid subscription.

Email me with your thoughts (agreeing or disagreeing), questions and ideas about what you would like to see, or just to say hi! :)

Who am I?

I’m Tahirah Hairston, a writer from Detroit who currently resides in Brooklyn. My writings and musings mostly focus on fashion and beauty through the lens of culture. Previously, I was the fashion and beauty director at Teen Vogue and the deputy editor at the short-lived, but memorable Lenny Letter. Some highlights: For New York Magazine, I wrote a deeply-reported feature story on what happened to Pyer Moss and I went with Anna Delvey to her parole appointment. For SSENSE, I wrote about my love for the Khaite cashmere sweater and solitude. For Teen Vogue, I got to interview Marc Jacobs. And, for Lenny Letter, I wrote about gingham, linen, and the relationship between a nail artist and her client.



